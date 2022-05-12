Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to undergo multi-million dollar modernization project

Caption
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is getting a multi-million dollar facelift. The University of Memphis and the City of Memphis announced the vision for a $150-200 million renovation to the home of Memphis Tigers Football.

The project will focus on priority elements including:

  • Transition of the stadium’s west side creating innovative seating options
  • Creating a hospitality experience within the halo space surrounding the stadium
  • New seating options like family boxes and party deck patios for students
  • A potential repurpose and retrofit of the east side suite tower

The stadium is projected to be complete before the 2025 football season.

“The commitment to greatly enhance the home of Tiger Football is a significant step toward realizing our potential as we position ourselves to succeed at the highest level of collegiate athletics,” said University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. “This investment in athletics mirrors the investments we are making across campus to put us among the top universities in the country, exemplified by our recent recognition as a Carnegie R1 research university.”

Slide through the gallery at the top of this story to see renderings for the renovations.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied parole
Sherra Wright faces parole board in a bid for freedom
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated

Latest News

Baby formula shortage
Abbott Nutrition hopes to resume baby formula production in 2 weeks
‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
A kayak lets you see nature through a new lens
Tennessee parks offering low-cost kayaking instruction
‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee