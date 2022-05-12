Police respond to accident call in Midtown, find woman shot to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting where a woman was found dead in Midtown.

Officers initially responded to an accident call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Poplar Avenue near The Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments. The accident call turned into a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead on the scene with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

