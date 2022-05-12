Police respond to accident call in Midtown, find woman shot to death
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting where a woman was found dead in Midtown.
Officers initially responded to an accident call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Poplar Avenue near The Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments. The accident call turned into a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead on the scene with gunshot wounds.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.