MIM World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest underway

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis In May 44th Annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is underway.

Pitmasters from across the globe are filling the air around Midtown Memphis with tempting smells.

More than 200 teams are competing at Liberty Park.

Tickets are $13 online, and $15 at the gate.

Click for more information tickets, parking, event schedule and judging.

