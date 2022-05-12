MIM World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis In May 44th Annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is underway.

Pitmasters from across the globe are filling the air around Midtown Memphis with tempting smells.

More than 200 teams are competing at Liberty Park.

Tickets are $13 online, and $15 at the gate.

Click for more information tickets, parking, event schedule and judging.

