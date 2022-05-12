Man arrested, charged in high school football gear robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - $8,590 worth of football equipment was stolen from Central High School.

According to the affidavit, the initial burglary happened on December 27, 2021.

On January 15, a witness saw a Ke’Von Henderson selling the stolen football helmets at the Kroc Center.

The report says Central High’s football coach later made the scene and identified the football gear by individual numbers he had placed inside the helmets.

Henderson is charged with burglary of a building.

