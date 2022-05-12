Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man arrested, charged in high school football gear robbery

Ke'Von Henderson
Ke'Von Henderson(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - $8,590 worth of football equipment was stolen from Central High School.

According to the affidavit, the initial burglary happened on December 27, 2021.

On January 15, a witness saw a Ke’Von Henderson selling the stolen football helmets at the Kroc Center.

The report says Central High’s football coach later made the scene and identified the football gear by individual numbers he had placed inside the helmets.

Henderson is charged with burglary of a building.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

One board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied parole
One board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied parole
Hulu debuts new ad featuring Ja Morant
Hulu debuts new ad featuring Ja Morant
Gates open for 2022 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest kicks off
Gates open for 2022 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Gates open for 2022 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest