12-year-old shot, in non-critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Faxon Avenue Wednesday evening.

Officers say that a 12-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur by a private vehicle before officers made the scene.

The juvenile is in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

