Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

12-year-old shot, in non-critical condition

Juvenile shot, in non-critical condition
Juvenile shot, in non-critical condition(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Faxon Avenue Wednesday evening.

Officers say that a 12-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur by a private vehicle before officers made the scene.

The juvenile is in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Grizzlies fight to stay alive in NBA Playoffs
Grizzlies fight to stay alive in NBA Playoffs
Ke'Von Henderson
Man arrested, charged in high school football gear robbery
One board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied parole
Sherra Wright faces parole board in a bid for freedom
Hulu debuts new ad featuring Ja Morant
Hulu debuts new ad featuring Ja Morant