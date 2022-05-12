Advertise with Us
Inside Memphis Flyer with Flyer Freelancer Kristen Smith

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Memphis Flyer Freelancer Kristen Smith joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story highlighting inspiring black women in a new series working to amplify vital voices that often go unheard.

Watch the interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

