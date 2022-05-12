Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
The heat continues today but rain chances will provide some relief by the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a record breaking day of heat in Memphis and for much of the Mid-South yesterday and we have another hot day to endure today, but an increase in moisture over the area will bring the chance of a few stray showers as the week comes to a close with a better chance this weekend.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 80
  • NORMAL LOW: 61

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light Northeast wind, and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

