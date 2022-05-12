Guide to lush lawn and plentiful garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawn and garden season is here. And even with the late start to spring, now is the perfect time to get out in the yard to plant your garden.

Turf Scientist Dr. Phil Dwyer and Horticulturalist Amy Enfield joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what you should be doing right now to get your lawn looking great, along with tips for planting your garden.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.