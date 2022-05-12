Advertise with Us
Grizzlies Radio Network host reacts to game 5 against Golden State

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are stay alive in the NBA playoffs after a dominating performance Wednesday night in game 5 against the Golden State Warriors with the Grizzlies winning 134 – 95.

Eric Hasseltine with the Grizzlies Radio Network joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the highlights of game 5 and what is to come in game 6 as the Grizzlies head back to the Warrior’s home turf.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

