East Tennessee 'UFO' identity a mystery

East Tennesseans were surprised to see a mystery flying object flying high above Wednesday night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans were surprised to see a mystery flying object flying high above Wednesday night. The object appeared to be a circle of lights and caused several viewers to call into WVLT’s newsroom asking what it might be.

Nate Nelson of Nate Nelson Photography managed to capture the object on camera.

According to FlightAware, a company that tracks domestic and international flights, the object was an Alphabet Loon balloon. Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Loon LLC, another company headed by Alphabet, ran the balloons as part of a project aimed at increasing internet access. FlightAware lists the object as “Project Loon 593″ and classifies it as one of the tennis court-sized balloons.

Loon LLC, however, shut down in early 2021, according to The BBC. WVLT News reached out to a representative from Alphabet, Scott Coriell, who said the object was not a Loon Balloon. “Loon was actually wound down in early 2021 and has not flown any balloons since last year,” Coriell said.

At this time, it is not known who owns the balloons that were used in the Loon project. WVLT News has reached out for more clarification.

(Nate Nelson Photography)

