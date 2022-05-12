Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway

A dump truck traveling on the interstate crashed into a department of transportation vehicle in Ohio. (WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several lanes were blocked on an Ohio highway following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green, WOIO reported.

The crash resulted in an explosion, and both vehicles caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied parole
Sherra Wright faces parole board in a bid for freedom
Latorya Lemons
Woman accused of shooting 12-year-old after bonding out of jail on harassment charges

Latest News

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Richard Patrick
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage