Continued hot and humid this afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with temperatures falling from the low 90s into the 80s this evening. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will be west at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with some clouds before sunrise. Lows will be in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers or storms. It won’t rain in all locations, but any storms that pop up could contain some high wind. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or storms and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late Sunday night. Highs will reach the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday look partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

