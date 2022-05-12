Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

3 ways to rebuild a strong workforce

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report by the University of Phoenix Career Institute’s annual Career Optimism Index revealed over half of Americans feel replaceable in their job.

University of Phoenix Chief Operating Officer Raghu Krishnaiah joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the report, along with why workers are not feeling optimistic about their career trajectories.

Raghu also talked about some of the current job trends and the need for upskilling opportunities.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied parole
Sherra Wright faces parole board in a bid for freedom
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated

Latest News

Grizzlies Radio Network host reacts to game 5 against Golden State
Grizzlies Radio Network host reacts to game 5 against Golden State
Grizzlies Radio Network host reacts to game 5 against Golden State
Baby formula shortage
Abbott Nutrition hopes to resume baby formula production in 2 weeks
Guide to lush lawn and plentiful garden
Guide to lush lawn and plentiful garden
Guide to lush lawn and plentiful garden