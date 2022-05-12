3 ways to rebuild a strong workforce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report by the University of Phoenix Career Institute’s annual Career Optimism Index revealed over half of Americans feel replaceable in their job.

University of Phoenix Chief Operating Officer Raghu Krishnaiah joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the report, along with why workers are not feeling optimistic about their career trajectories.

Raghu also talked about some of the current job trends and the need for upskilling opportunities.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

