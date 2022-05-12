3 Tennessee students named 2022 US Presidential Scholars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Tennessee students were named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars highlighting the accomplishments of 161 high school seniors in academic, arts and career and technical education fields.

The Tennessee scholars include:

Greta Li, University School of Nashville, Nashville (Brentwood), Tennessee

Shawn X. Meng, White Station High School, Memphis (Germantown), Tennessee

Knoxville – Cristine Chen, L&N STEM Academy, Knoxville, Tennessee

Li, Meng and Chen along with dozens of other students across the nation will be recognized for their achievements this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at www.ed.gov/psp.

Congratulations!

