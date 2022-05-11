Woman convicted in NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s murder to appear in front of parole board

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ex-wife of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright will fight for her freedom in court this week.

Sherra Wright was sentenced to 30 years in prison for involvement in Wright’s murder, now for the first time, she’ll appear in front of a parole board.

Sherra is serving her time in Nashville and where her parole hearing will be Wednesday. But here at the Parole and Probation Office on Overton Crossing in Raleigh Wright’s mother Deborah Marion will participate in the hearing.

Sherra took a plea deal in 2019 where she pleaded guilty to facilitation to murder in Wright’s death. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison with eligibility for parole after serving a third of that sentence which is about 9 years. With time served and credit, Sherra is still not close to that mark.

Her credited time includes:

Credit for 551 days spent in jail before trial

She also received 144 days of credit for her pretrial behavior

Wright earned 441 days of sentence reduction credits since her conviction

In total, her credit equates to a little more than three years.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says her office told the parole board they oppose any parole in this case.

