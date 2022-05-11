Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman convicted in NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s murder to appear in front of parole board

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ex-wife of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright will fight for her freedom in court this week.

Sherra Wright was sentenced to 30 years in prison for involvement in Wright’s murder, now for the first time, she’ll appear in front of a parole board.

Sherra is serving her time in Nashville and where her parole hearing will be Wednesday. But here at the Parole and Probation Office on Overton Crossing in Raleigh Wright’s mother Deborah Marion will participate in the hearing.

Sherra took a plea deal in 2019 where she pleaded guilty to facilitation to murder in Wright’s death. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison with eligibility for parole after serving a third of that sentence which is about 9 years. With time served and credit, Sherra is still not close to that mark.

Her credited time includes:

  • Credit for 551 days spent in jail before trial
  • She also received 144 days of credit for her pretrial behavior
  • Wright earned 441 days of sentence reduction credits since her conviction

In total, her credit equates to a little more than three years.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says her office told the parole board they oppose any parole in this case.

Action News 5 will be listening to this parole board meeting and bring you the latest at 11 a.m. on Action News 5 at midday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White returns to Lauderdale County after capture in Indiana
5 Star Story: Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas
5 Star Story: Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas
Grizzlies Head Coach, Taylor Jenkins
Taylor Jenkins finishes 2nd in NBA Coach of the Year voting
Sherra Wright eligible for parole for her role in Lorenzen Wright's death
Sherra Wright eligible for parole for her role in Lorenzen Wright's death