Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Witness shares footage from Alabama fugitive police chase

Newscast recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say the crash involving Alabama fugitive Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White came to a halt near Highway 41.

However, it wasn’t just the fugitives who were on the road for the chase.

Castle High School football coach Cory Bradley says he was driving on Highway 41 in his truck and trailer, moving some items for work, when a Cadillac blew past him.

Initially, he says he had no idea what was going on, especially not two fugitives speeding past him.

“I knew nothing of it, I had no idea what was going on. Figured it was just somebody joyriding, you know stole a car joyriding, and they were gonna get ‘em,” says Bradley.

Bradley says he pulled off to the side of the road as cops followed in pursuit of the car.

He didn’t think much of that either, until he looked in his mirror and saw just how many more cops were also in pursuit.

“But then I noticed a lot more police were coming, very impressively weaving through traffic to where they were going,” says Bradley, “unmarked cars, same way, flying up.”

He says that he sat in traffic for about ten minutes before they started moving again.

That was when he took his phone out and started recording.

Bradley says he saw a line of law enforcement, and realized that it was something much bigger than a joyride.

Which he says also explains why the driver came so close to hitting him and others on the highway.

“It was, it was the wildest thing I’ve ever seen,” says Bradley, “I mean he almost got me, or whoever was driving almost got me, and then almost got somebody going through the intersection. I thought wow, they want to get away.”

Bradley says he’s just happy authorities were able to put a stop to the chase.

Authorities have not said how the couple got the Cadillac, but we do know there was no stolen vehicle report as of right now.

[Related Story: Alabama fugitive Casey White appears in Vanderburgh Co. Court]

[Related Story: EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives]

[Related Story: US Marshals show photos from Evansville car wash believed to be Alabama fugitive]

[Related Story: Search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters day 10]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

How new stroke technology is changing the game for doctors
Survey finds people are prioritizing travel over self-care
INSIDE LOOK: Magnolia Fest kicks off in Horn Lake
Hear Her Concerns PSA TN
Hear Her Concerns PSA TN
Memphis Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas
5 Star Story: What it takes to be on the Memphis Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas dance team