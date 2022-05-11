We continue to challenge record high temperatures but we’ll get some relief from the heat this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis tied a record high temperature Tuesday afternoon and is on track to break a record high today and possibly again Thursday. We’ll get a break from the extreme heat over the weekend, but as temperatures fall rain chances are on the rise.

NORMAL HIGH: 80

NORMAL LOW: 61

Send us your weather pictures!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.