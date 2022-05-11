Advertise with Us
U.S. Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured

Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by U.S. Marshals(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four murder suspects were apprehended by U.S. Marshals Tuesday, including a 16-year-old.

According to marshals, Michael Mahan was found shot on Hallbrook Street on April 7, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of a 16-year-old.

Marshals located the juvenile at a school in Memphis and took him into custody without incident.

Two others, 30-year-old Denika Shannon and 32-year-old Anthony McKinney, were wanted for first-degree murder charges, and they were taken into custody on Summer Wells Road. The details of the crime are not available at this time.

In addition to these three arrests, U.S. Marshals took 19-year-old Jaden Bills into custody in Little Rock, Arkansas. Bills was wanted for a double murder in Jackson, Tennessee, on April 29.

“Four murder suspects safely taken into custody in one day speaks to the dedication and professionalism of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

