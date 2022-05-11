Taylor Jenkins finishes 2nd in NBA Coach of the Year voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s no prize for second place, but it’s nice to see some national appreciation for Taylor Jenkins.

The Memphis Grizzlies head coach got 17 first-place votes out of 100 for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, finishing as the runner-up to Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams.

Memphis and Phoenix were the only teams to finish the regular season in the top 6 for both offensive and defensive rating.

In Jenkins’s tenure, the Grizzlies have improved from 34 wins to 38 wins to a franchise record-tying 56 this year.

And that 56 win total? It was second only to the Suns with 64.

