Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Taylor Jenkins finishes 2nd in NBA Coach of the Year voting

Grizzlies Head Coach, Taylor Jenkins
Grizzlies Head Coach, Taylor Jenkins(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s no prize for second place, but it’s nice to see some national appreciation for Taylor Jenkins.

The Memphis Grizzlies head coach got 17 first-place votes out of 100 for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, finishing as the runner-up to Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams.

Memphis and Phoenix were the only teams to finish the regular season in the top 6 for both offensive and defensive rating.

In Jenkins’s tenure, the Grizzlies have improved from 34 wins to 38 wins to a franchise record-tying 56 this year.

And that 56 win total? It was second only to the Suns with 64.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

5 Star Story: Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas
5 Star Story: Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas
Sherra Wright eligible for parole for her role in Lorenzen Wright's death
Sherra Wright eligible for parole for her role in Lorenzen Wright's death
South Memphis residents dealing with noisy train troubles
South Memphis residents dealing with noisy train troubles
South Memphis residents dealing with noisy train trouble
South Memphis residents dealing with noisy train troubles