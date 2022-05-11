Sherra Wright eligible for parole for her role in Lorenzen Wright’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than three years after she accepted a plea deal in the murder of her ex-husband, NBA great Lorenzen Wright, Sherra Wright will make her first attempt to regain her freedom on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Wright is now 51 years old. She pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder on July 25, 2019 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed to Action News 5 that Wright is eligible for parole.

She’s been housed at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville, and that is where her parole hearing will take place.

It was only two months ago that Deborah Marion, Lorenzen Wright’s mother, celebrated the conviction of Billy Ray Turner for her son’s 2010 murder. Turner conspired with Wright to shoot and kill the basketball star, shot dead execution style in a field. Marion now turns her attention back to Sherra Wright in a bid to keep her ex-daughter-in-law behind bars.

The Tennessee Board of Parole told Action News 5 that Marion will participate in Sherra Wright’s parole hearing from the parole and probation office on Overton Crossing in Memphis. She and family members are prepared to testify.

How is Wright already up for parole? When she pleaded guilty in 2019, the judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison with the possibility of parole after serving one third of her sentence, or about 9 years.

The Tennessee Department of Correction told Action News 5:

Wright got credit for 551 days spent in jail before trial

She also received 144 days of credit for her pretrial behavior

Wright earned 441 days of sentence reduction credits since her conviction

That all totals up to about three years credit. TDOC also said Wright’s being considered for parole because of her “safety valve” date which is enacted if there is prison overcrowding. The Tennessee Board of Parole is an independent state commission with 7 members appointed by the governor. In Wright’s case, it will take three concurring votes to reach a final decision which may not be made for weeks.

Action News 5 received this statement from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich about Sherra Wright’s parole attempt:

“The DA’s office is opposed to parole in this case and we have made that position known to the parole board. The defendant has served less than 5 years on a 30-year-sentence. Another example of why truth in sentencing is so needed.”

