One in critical after motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on Goodlett Farms Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 35-year-old man hit the curb and crashed. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This accident is currently under investigation.

SCSO Traffic Investigators responded to a single motorcycle crash at 1:30 pm on Goodlett Farms Pkwy east of Whitten Rd in east Shelby County. A 35-year-old male struck the curb and crashed. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. This accident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ezU1n9nlB2 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 11, 2022

