One in critical after motorcycle crash
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on Goodlett Farms Parkway Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a 35-year-old man hit the curb and crashed. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
This accident is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.