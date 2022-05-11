Advertise with Us
Memphis artist partners with SKITTLES for Pride month

By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SKITTLES is bringing is bringing a splash of color to their annual Pride packs this year.

Historically, the packs have been all-gray to represent the brand’s cemented efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community.

This year, SKITTLES is adding color to those packs by partnering with six artists, including lifelong Memphian Mia Saine, and showcasing how they “see the rainbow.”

Saine, a non-binary Black illustrator from the Bluff City, graduated from the Memphis Coll College of Arts in 2017 and uses colorful, minimal digital illustrations strive to normalize and amplify marginalized voices and experiences.

Each pack will include a QR Code that will lead viewers to a virtual studio, showcasing the artists and their work.

SKITTLES will also donate $1 of every Pride pack purchase to support GLAAD’s work and programs to accelerate acceptance and combat anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination.

