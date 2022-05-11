Memphis Animal Services at critical capacity, needs 40 dog fosters today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Too many dogs and not enough kennels.

Memphis Animal Services is looking for 40 dog fosters after hitting critical capacity this week.

MAS says that 40 dogs need kennels and there are only four open kennels to house them.

The shelter stressed that these fosters, or adopters, are needed today.

Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoptions through May 15, reducing the price to $20 per adoption.

In addition to adoptions MAS says they need:

9-day fosters for adult dogs until transport

9-day fosters for puppies until transport

Open-ended fosters for adult dogs

6-week fosters for kittens

