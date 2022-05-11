Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

INSIDE LOOK: Magnolia Fest kicks off in Horn Lake

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Horn Lake’s Magnolia Fest kicks off today and runs through May 14 at Latimer Lake Park.

Gates open Wednesday - Friday at 4 p.m. and noon on Saturday.

Organizer Derrill Agro joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what is in store for this year’s festival from rides and food to live music.

Admission and parking are free. Ride wristbands are available for $20 for unlimited rides.

The 4-day festival will wrap up Saturday with a dazzling display of fireworks over Latimer Lakes.

Watch the full interview on the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

How new stroke technology is changing the game for doctors
How new stroke technology is changing the game for doctors
How new stroke technology is changing the game for doctors
Survey finds people are prioritizing travel over self-care.
Survey finds people are prioritizing travel over self-care
Survey finds people are prioritizing travel over self-care