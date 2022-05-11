INSIDE LOOK: Magnolia Fest kicks off in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Horn Lake’s Magnolia Fest kicks off today and runs through May 14 at Latimer Lake Park.

Gates open Wednesday - Friday at 4 p.m. and noon on Saturday.

Organizer Derrill Agro joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what is in store for this year’s festival from rides and food to live music.

Admission and parking are free. Ride wristbands are available for $20 for unlimited rides.

The 4-day festival will wrap up Saturday with a dazzling display of fireworks over Latimer Lakes.

Watch the full interview on the video player above.

