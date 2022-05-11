Advertise with Us
Hulu debuts new ad featuring Ja Morant

By Tyler Springs
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You likely won’t see Ja Morant on the court for Game 5 against the Warriors, but you still might see him in a TV spot.

The streaming service Hulu debuted a new ad today.

It features Morant lounging in Hulu-branded apparel at a fashion show and on a yacht.

The Morant-centric ad campaign will run on social media and on TV during the NBA playoffs, which continue into June.

You can view the full ad here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

