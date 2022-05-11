Advertise with Us
How new stroke technology is changing the game for doctors

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New stroke technology is helping to provide faster and easier stroke assessment.

Dr. Mark Rubin, Medical Director of Neurosonology at University of TN Health Science Center, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the robotic-assisted Transcranial Doppler ultrasound and how data showed it is 3 times more likely to identify serious cardiac issues, than the current standard of care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.


