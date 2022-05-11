Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hot and humid through the end of the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Expect only a light southwest breeze.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm with lows in the low 70s. Wind will be light.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the low 90s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for counties near the Mississippi River. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Low will be in the low 70s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray afternoon downpour possible. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

