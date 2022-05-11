Grizzlies Radio Network host talks game 5 against Golden State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies fight to stay alive in the NBA playoffs as the team gears up for game 5 at home against the Golden State Warriors.

Eric Hasseltine with the Grizzlies Radio Network joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the series so far and the energy he expects at the FedEx Forum tonight.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.