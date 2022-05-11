Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Carvana cuts 2,500 jobs, execs to forego pay for severance

FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone, shows a Carvana car retail "vending machine" and...
FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone, shows a Carvana car retail "vending machine" and vehicle parking lot in South Fayette, Pa, on March 15, 2021. Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it's letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales. The Phoenix company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that its executive team is giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(Ted Shaffrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it’s letting go about 2,500 workers — roughly 12% of its workforce — as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales.

The Phoenix company says in a regulatory filing that its executive team is giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers.

Carvana says the laid-off workers will come from operational groups. The company says it will be “transitioning operations” away from its auto reconditioning center in Euclid, Ohio, near Cleveland, as well as some logistics hubs.

The layoffs come just a few weeks after Carvana posted a $506 million loss in the first quarter, six times larger than the same period a year ago.

