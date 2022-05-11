Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

1 injured in overnight shooting in Parkway Village

(WGCL)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is injured after a shooting overnight in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. on Willow Wyck Drive. A man was found shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim and suspect are believed to be known to one another.

Anyone with information on the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone, shows a Carvana car retail "vending machine" and...
Carvana cuts 2,500 jobs, execs to forego pay for severance
Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Woman convicted in NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s murder appears before parole board
Sherra Wright
Woman convicted in NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s murder to appear in front of parole board
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White returns to Lauderdale County after capture in Indiana