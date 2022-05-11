1 injured in overnight shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is injured after a shooting overnight in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. on Willow Wyck Drive. A man was found shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim and suspect are believed to be known to one another.

Anyone with information on the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

