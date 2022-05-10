Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest ready to take over Liberty Park

Memphis hosts the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest each May.
Memphis hosts the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest each May.(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest kicks off Wednesday and teams are rolling in to serve the best of the best barbecue.

Liberty Park in the Fairgrounds is packed with this year’s competitors. The contest will run through Saturday.

General admission tickets for the contest are available at memphisinmay.org for $13; tickets are $15 at the gate.

There are two entry gates -- one on Southern Ave. at Early Maxwell and the other on Central Ave. at Early Maxwell.

Gates Schedule:

  1. Wednesday | 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  2. Thursday | 11 a.m. - midnight
  3. Friday | 11 a.m. to midnight
  4. Saturday | 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

There will be on-site judging Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the World Champion Awards Ceremony is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Shuttles are free and will run from downtown to the Southern Avenue at Early Maxwell gate at the venue.

Shuttle hours begin at 4 p.m. and end one hour after gates close each day.

The pickup and drop-off locations are on Second St. and Exchange Ave. at the Sheraton Hotel and at Union Ave. and BB King Blvd. at the Peabody Hotel.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Memphis hits record high gas prices at the pump (AAA)
Memphis hits record high gas prices at the pump
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Rendarius Ivery
City Watch: Police searching for missing 16-year-old