West Memphis school board appoints new superintendent against wishes of some WMSD parents

West Memphis school board appoints new superintendent
West Memphis school board appoints new superintendent(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Some West Memphis parents say they’re fed up with school district leaders.

They believe the candidate chosen to serve as the new superintendent was picked too quickly and without community feedback.

The board voted to appoint Richard Atwill to the position today after former Superintendent Jon Collins resigned.

Several parents came to Monday’s board meeting to watch the vote only to find out they would not be allowed to enter the district’s administration building before the vote.

After the meeting began, the board quickly went into a closed door session.

School Board President Gary Masner says those parents were not let in to the building before that session because of a previous privacy issue.

“We had the same situation earlier and they eavesdropped on an executive session and published the information that was supposed to be kept private so we had to maintain the privacy of the executive session,” said Masner.

Parents were allowed to enter the building after the board finished their closed door session.

Action News 5 asked Masner why parents were not allowed to enter a different part of the building during the session. Masner told us, the board did not have security in other areas of the building.

