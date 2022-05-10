Advertise with Us
Unseasonably hot weather the next few days

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ridge of high pressure associated with an Omega Block will remain firmly entrenched across the Mid-South this week making for an unseasonably warm pattern that could make for new record highs before the week is over. Some relief will arrive this weekend with a few showers.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 80
  • NORMAL LOW: 60

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs near 90. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70. Winds will be light.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80 and lows in the lower 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

