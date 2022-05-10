Advertise with Us
Tracking the potential for record heat & increasing weekend rain chances

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis tied a record high temperature Tuesday afternoon and is on track to break a record high tomorrow and possibly again Thursday. We’ll get a break from the extreme heat over the weekend, but as temperatures fall rain chances are on the rise.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

