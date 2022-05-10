Advertise with Us
St. Francis Memphis creates program to provide new nurses with intense, hands-on training

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are in the middle of National Nurses Week and this year nursing has the most job openings out of any profession, according to the American Nurses Association.

As graduation approaches, one Memphis hospital recently implemented a new program to get newly graduated nurses caring for patients quickly.

We know the nursing profession has taken many hits that has led to significant shortages in the profession from a large retiring population to burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s leaving hospitals in need of experienced nurses, so St. Francis Memphis is starting a new Novice RN Program to get newly graduated hires up to speed and caring for patients.

Now, newly graduated nursing hires will be part of the program where they are paired up with an experienced nurse for intense, hands-on training with patients.

St. Francis says it’s an attempt to ease the transition from the classroom to the real world.

Nurses say in-person clinicals have declined for nursing students over the last decade and took a bigger hit over the last two years as in-person clinicals shut down due to the pandemic.

The St. Francis Nursing Department says the program is part of a strategy to get the best nurses on the floor.

“Skills can be learned. Passion, compassion and the heart of a servant you cannot teach. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for new nurses who really want to make change,” said St. Francis Memphis Director of Inpatient Nursing Sue Wood.

If you are interested in the Novice RN Program with St. Francis call 901-765-1961.



