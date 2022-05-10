Shooting victim found dead in car near Binghampton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting death after a man was found dead in a vehicle overnight.
Investigators say officers responded to a shooting at Hollywood and Vollintine around 12:17 a.m. Tuesday near the Binghampton area where they found a victim shot to death.
No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
