Shooting victim found dead in car near Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting death after a man was found dead in a vehicle overnight.

Investigators say officers responded to a shooting at Hollywood and Vollintine around 12:17 a.m. Tuesday near the Binghampton area where they found a victim shot to death.

No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

