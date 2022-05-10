Sheriff: Alabama inmate and officer were prepared for shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The manhunt for an Alabama inmate and the corrections officer that helped him escape ended on Monday.

Casey White and Vicky White were captured in Evansville, Indiana, yesterday after a police chase that ended in a rollover crash and Vicky injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She would later die from that gunshot wound.

Casey was also injured in the crash but was taken into custody.

The Vanderburgh Sheriff, Dave Wedding, spoke to the media on Tuesday morning to shed some light on the circumstances leading up to Casey White’s capture and Vicky White’s death.

During the pursuit of Casey and Vicky White’s vehicle from a hotel they were staying in, officers spotted an opportunity and rammed their vehicle into a ditch, according to Sheriff Wedding. Upon search of the vehicle, officers discovered several handguns with ammo and an AR-15 rifle.

Prior to their discovery in Indiana, Vicky and Casey ditched their getaway car in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Now, the son of Casey White’s victim is speaking out, expressing his relief that Casey is back in custody.

“This has been like the longest 11 days of my life,” Austin Williams said. “To get the news is like a miracle so it feels great. But at the same time hearing that Vicky has passed, that’s not what we hoped for.”

Williams’ mother, Connie Ridgeway, was stabbed to death by Casey White in 2015. A murder he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to, claiming a mental disease.

On Tuesday, Casey White waived his extradition rights and will be transferred back to Alabama, where he will face new charges related to the escape. On Tuesday evening, he was escorted to Lauderdale County Jail. Police also released new bodycam video showing the moments after Casey and White’s car crashed after a police chase.

