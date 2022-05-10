Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
School looking to add storm shelters for better protection

Trumann Middle School worked a storm shelter into their budget to protect students and teachers.
(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district is doing its best to protect your children in case of an emergency.

It’s been five months since a tornado ripped through Trumann, and the school district is making sure that if that type of storm hits again, they will be prepared.

“Since then, seeing some of the footage of those shelters still standing from when homes had been blown away it just left a mental image in my mind,” superintendent Brandie Williams said.

She said the high school and preschool both have storm shelters, and during emergencies, students at the middle school are sent to one of them. It’s a process she is often nervous about.

“We put three or four hundred students on busses and just drive them across town,” Williams said. “Usually, you have strong winds at the time and pouring that just slows the process down, and I don’t want busses being blown off the road.”

She said having a spot for the middle school students will be a relief to families and friends.

“Knowing they will feel safe, the staff, the students, and the parents is what it’s all about,” Williams said. “When they are at work and can’t get to their child quick enough, they won’t have to worry about that now.”

The storm shelter project was worked into the school budget and will be able to hold every student and teacher in the building.

Trumann will be moving 5th grade to the elementary school in order to change two of the classrooms into shelters.

Williams said the construction will start after graduation and is expected to be complete by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

