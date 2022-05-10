Advertise with Us
Memphis hits record high gas prices at the pump

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, Tennessee and Memphis set new record highs for gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Memphis is $4.15, two cents higher than the state average.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what is driving the fuel increase and ways to save.

Cooper said AAA members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cent per gallon each additional trip to the pump.

Watch to the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to find the lowest gas prices.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

