Memphis Grizzlies fall to Golden State in Game 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies fought hard in Game 4 against Golden State, maintaining a lead until the fourth quarter when the Warriors rallied for the win.

The final score in Game 4: 101-98

The Grizzlies played without superstar Ja Morant Monday night. Morant sat out after a knee injury in Saturday’s game in San Francisco.

The series returns to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.