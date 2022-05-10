Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Grizzlies fall to Golden State in Game 4

(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies fought hard in Game 4 against Golden State, maintaining a lead until the fourth quarter when the Warriors rallied for the win.

The final score in Game 4: 101-98

The Grizzlies played without superstar Ja Morant Monday night. Morant sat out after a knee injury in Saturday’s game in San Francisco.

The series returns to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

