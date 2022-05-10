Memphis gas prices reach a record high

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee gas prices have reached a new high, and in Memphis prices are a bit higher.

“Gas prices is ridiculous right now,” said driver Alex Jones.

Drivers can expect to pay over $4 for a gallon of gas at the pump, and experts say this may not even be the worst of it. They expect prices to go up even more as the summer approaches.

“We set record highs in March, and now we are back up to record levels yet again, so we have hit records not only at the national state but at the local level,” said Megan Cooper with AAA.

Currently the state average in Tennessee is $4.13 for a gallon of gas, in Memphis the price is $4.15.

Drivers say they are noticing a difference at the pump.

“Before it was $25, and right now we’re hitting $40,” said driver Rosa Greer.

“An average of $20 or more dollars on gas,” said Jones.

Drivers says these prices have them on a tight budget, some even canceling summer plans.

“Summer vacation is over with, with the gas price, it’s over with,” said Jones.

“Everything is going up, groceries and everything, it’s almost too much,” said Greer

Jones says he tries to pump up where gas are cheaper.

“You got some low then you go across the street it be high, you got $3.99, you still got $3.89, but when you look across the street you got $4.99, now that’s ridiculous,” said Jones.

AAA says several factors make up gas prices, they say it’s based off the price the station purchased the fuel for.

“I gotta be grateful for this, and pray that it doesn’t go any higher,” said Greer.

AAA says drivers should expect these high prices to stick around, they believe there will not be decrease till Fall.

