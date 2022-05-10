Advertise with Us
Man proposes after engagement ring saved from burning car

A couple got engaged after their car caught fire with the ring box inside.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young man is breathing a little easier after nearly losing an engagement ring to a vehicle fire on Monday.

According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, fire crews were dispatched to a car fire off I-65 on Monday afternoon. Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find the vehicle fully involved and quickly moved to stop the flames.

Firefighters were able to salvage a small box containing an engagement ring the driver had recently purchased for his girlfriend. Nearly everything inside the car was destroyed, except the ring box. Given the news, the driver decided to propose on the spot...and she said accepted.

The ring box pulled from the burning car in Williamson County.
The ring box pulled from the burning car in Williamson County.(WCFR)

