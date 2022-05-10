Man critically injured in shooting on I-240, investigation delays traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on I-240 Tuesday morning.

Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. on I-240 East of Lamar Avenue and later located the shooting victim at a gas station on Winchester Road.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. All lanes on I-240 East are now open.

