Man critically injured in shooting on I-240, investigation delays traffic

Police car with lights flashing
Police car with lights flashing
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on I-240 Tuesday morning.

Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. on I-240 East of Lamar Avenue and later located the shooting victim at a gas station on Winchester Road.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. All lanes on I-240 East are now open.

