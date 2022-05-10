Ja Morant ‘doubtful’ for remainder of Grizz postseason
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies’ #12 is expected to be out for remainder of postseason.
The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard, Ja Morant was injured during the fourth quarter of Game 3 semifinals against Golden State.
Morant stated he was experiencing soreness in the right knee.
Grizzlies say Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his right knee.
Morant is ‘doubtful’ for the remainder of the postseason, says the Grizzlies communications staff, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Other Grizzlies players out for Wednesday’s game are Santi Aldama and Killian Tillie.
Grizzlies take on Golden State for Game 5 Wednesday night at FedexForum.
