Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Ja Morant ‘doubtful’ for remainder of Grizz postseason

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.((AP Photo/Brandon Dill))
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies’ #12 is expected to be out for remainder of postseason.

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard, Ja Morant was injured during the fourth quarter of Game 3 semifinals against Golden State.

Morant stated he was experiencing soreness in the right knee.

Grizzlies say Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his right knee.

Morant is ‘doubtful’ for the remainder of the postseason, says the Grizzlies communications staff, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Other Grizzlies players out for Wednesday’s game are Santi Aldama and Killian Tillie.

Grizzlies take on Golden State for Game 5 Wednesday night at FedexForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

.
Memphis gas prices reach a record high
A Memphis nonprofit run by a local pastor is accused of bilking taxpayers out of more than...
Memphis nonprofit accused of bilking taxpayers for meals not served
Former American Idol contestant to host vocal boot camp
Alabama fugitives crash after chase in Evansville
Sheriff: Alabama fugitives planned to have shootout before crash