Ja Morant ‘doubtful’ for remainder of Grizz postseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies’ #12 is expected to be out for remainder of postseason.

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard, Ja Morant was injured during the fourth quarter of Game 3 semifinals against Golden State.

Morant stated he was experiencing soreness in the right knee.

Grizzlies say Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his right knee.

Morant is ‘doubtful’ for the remainder of the postseason, says the Grizzlies communications staff, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Other Grizzlies players out for Wednesday’s game are Santi Aldama and Killian Tillie.

Grizzlies take on Golden State for Game 5 Wednesday night at FedexForum.

