Grizzlies Ja Morant out for Game 4 against Golden State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies’ starting point guard Ja Morant is officially out for Monday’s playoff Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

Morant injured his knee in the second half of Saturday’s Game 3 loss to the Warriors.

Sunday, Grizzlies communications staff said that Morant playing in Monday’s game was “doubtful” and Morant was experiencing knee soreness.

Action News 5 spoke with Grizzlies fans Sunday who remain optimistic even without Morant. They said it’s not great for the Grizzlies, but don’t believe it’s the end of the team’s playoff run.

The Warriors will also play without a key staff member tonight: Head Coach Steve Kerr has been diagnosed with Covid-19. ESPN reports Mike Brown will coach the Warriors in Kerr’s absence.

Tip-off for Game 4 is 9 p.m.

