Former American Idol contestant to host vocal bootcamp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis American Idol contestant Lil Rounds is hosting a six-week summer intensive boot camp for those ages 10 to 17 who want to enhance and develop their vocal abilities.

Lil Rounds joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the camp will encompass not only vocal training but how to compete in today’s entertainment industry.

Auditions will be held Saturday, May 14 at Germantown Performing Arts Center.

