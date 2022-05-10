Advertise with Us
Expert shares environmental factors that could impact your health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What type of role does the environment play in our overall health.

Environmental specialist Douglas Mulhall joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about environmental factors that could impact your health and changes you can make to counter those environmental challenges.

“Inflammation is triggered in all of us by attacks from the environment on our body. These include natural and human-made pollution, chronic noise, toxic metals, infection, and radiation. Inflammation is effective when those attacks are brief, but when they’re chronic, it turns against you. This misguided defense hardens your arteries and limits how long and well you live,” says Mulhall.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

