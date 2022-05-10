Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Breakdown: A total lunar eclipse May 15th: Here’s when you should look up

By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. The full moon of May is known as the Flower Moon which it’s name due to all the flowers blooming in May. This year the Flower Moon will be the first supermoon of 2022 and it will coincide with a total eclipse that will take place May 15-16th. A Supermoon occurs, when the moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth, so it’ll appear a little bigger and brighter than normal full moons. Instead of the typical the typical glow of a full moon, this time, it will display hues of red.

The eclipse will be visible around 8:32 p.m. CDT with the moon entering the outside shadow (penumbral) of the Earth. A visible darkening of its surface will begin at 9:27 p.m. when the moon enters the Earth’s full shadow or umbra. The full eclipse will start at 10:29 p.m., peak at 11:11 p.m., and conclude at 11:53 a.m. During totality, the moon’s surface will reddish. The moon will leave the umbra at 12:56 a.m. on Monday.

Although the Earth will be blocking the sunlight, refracted light still breaks through to cast its glow on the moon’s surface. A reddish-colored moon is also due to ash from fires, volcanoes, dust storms, and pollution all filtering sunlight as it scatters around our world according to astronomers.

The moon will leave the umbra at 12:56 a.m. on Monday. May 16th, and the event will span a little over 5 hours and 19 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Omega blocks are named due to pattern they form which resembles the uppercase Greek letter...
Breakdown: What is an ‘Omega Block’ and why it can last a while
5.10.2022
Tuesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 10, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot and dry pattern remains in place
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to the potential for record breaking heat this week