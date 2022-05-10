Breakdown: A total lunar eclipse May 15th: Here’s when you should look up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. The full moon of May is known as the Flower Moon which it’s name due to all the flowers blooming in May. This year the Flower Moon will be the first supermoon of 2022 and it will coincide with a total eclipse that will take place May 15-16th. A Supermoon occurs, when the moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth, so it’ll appear a little bigger and brighter than normal full moons. Instead of the typical the typical glow of a full moon, this time, it will display hues of red.

The eclipse will be visible around 8:32 p.m. CDT with the moon entering the outside shadow (penumbral) of the Earth. A visible darkening of its surface will begin at 9:27 p.m. when the moon enters the Earth’s full shadow or umbra. The full eclipse will start at 10:29 p.m., peak at 11:11 p.m., and conclude at 11:53 a.m. During totality, the moon’s surface will reddish. The moon will leave the umbra at 12:56 a.m. on Monday.

Although the Earth will be blocking the sunlight, refracted light still breaks through to cast its glow on the moon’s surface. A reddish-colored moon is also due to ash from fires, volcanoes, dust storms, and pollution all filtering sunlight as it scatters around our world according to astronomers.

The moon will leave the umbra at 12:56 a.m. on Monday. May 16th, and the event will span a little over 5 hours and 19 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.