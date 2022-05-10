Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 09 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

American History & Juneteenth

Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Creating the Pickle Pizza

Reducing Risks of Wildfires

Michele Steinberg | Wildfire Division Director for National Fire Protection Association | nfpa.org/wildfire

Cancer Watch: Brain Cancer Awareness

Dr. Saradasri Wellikoff | Medical Oncologist for West Cancer Center & Research Institute | westcancercenter.org

Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute

