Affidavit: Former UofM athlete, ex-girlfriend charged for domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former University of Memphis basketball player and his ex-girlfriend are behind bars on domestic assault charges, according to arrest records.

Clyde Wade and his ex-girlfriend Ashley Carter are accused of hitting each other during an altercation Monday evening.

According to an affidavit, Carter reportedly asked police to be present when Wade came to collect his belongings.

While on the scene, investigators heard an argument between Wade and Carter coming from the bathroom. As officers approached, Wade was allegedly seen punching Carter.

The affidavit says Wade told officers Carter hit him first.

Both were arrested and charged with domestic assault-bodily harm.

Neither have bond information set at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.